ISAAC, Bobby Joe Age 72, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born May 31, 1948 in Dayton to the late Bill Joe & Clara Grace (Cooper) Isaac. Bobby Joe was a 1966 graduate of Northridge High School and went on to obtain his Bachelors of Science in Business from Wright State University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force having served in Viet Nam. Working as an accountant for more than 30 years at General Motors, he retired in 2000. He is survived by two children, Clint Isaac (Emilee) and Melinda Oliveira (Mike); four grandchildren, Delaine & Breckin Oliveira, Collin & Wyatt Isaac and by cousins, Mike & Sharon Reed of Tuscaloosa, AL and Charlie Robinson of Ashland, KY. Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his cousin Vivian Robinson. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

