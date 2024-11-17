INMAN, Ida Mae



Ida Mae Inman, 92, of Springfield, stepped into eternity Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Services will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the First Assembly Church of God, 515 Burnett Rd., Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





