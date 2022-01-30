INGRAM, Harold



81, of Middletown, passed away on January 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born



October 4, 1940, the son of



Edward and LouEmma



(Vickers) Ingram. He worked for Armco as a crane operator until he opened his own business, Ingrams Garage in which he ran full time for 30 years. He was an automotive enthusiast, whom loved to travel and to watch old western movies. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who spent all of his free moments after he was promoted to a great-grandpa with his grandkids, nothing made him happier than time spent with them.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ingram; sister, Imogene Lansdale; brothers, Alphine Ingram, Edward Jr. Ingram, and Donald Ingram. Harold is



survived by his brother, Wallace Ingram; children, Tanya



Ingram, Kevin Ingram, Brian (Amy) Ingram; grandchildren,



Byron (Jamie) Ingram, Brittany (Joe) Jenkins, Tiffany (Joey) Mulligan, Kayla Ingram and Cassandra (Michael) Schmitz; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 10:00am-12:00 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, 5785 Brubaker Rd, Gratis, OH 45320. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

