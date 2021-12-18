INGLIS, James Campbell



James Campbell Inglis, 80 of Springfield, formerly of Bellefontaine for over 50 years, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Jim was born September 15, 1941, in Ontario, Canada, to the late Peter Inglis and Nancy (Waite) Inglis. Jim had lost his father at an early age and was raised by his loving mother and stepfather Robert Davy, who survives today in Canada.



Jim was proud of being on the championship team for Willowdale Pentecostal Church Bible Quiz team for Toronto Youth for Christ. Jim came to the United States in 1966 and later became a citizen in 2006. He was instrumental in starting many Bible Quiz teams and was an avid teacher of youth teams. In the 90's he established a Radio Competition for



Bible Quiz Teams. Jim gave his heart to the lord as a child and was a member of Christ Our King Church, Bellefontaine, OH. He loved people and reached out to everyone with his gift of chatter and keen sense of humor.



Jim worked for Super Foods and the Railroad, later retiring from Honda. Jim loved nature and relaxing with his family. He had a very competitive spirit and was an avid chess, scrabble and crokinole player. When Jim was younger he really



enjoyed playing hockey and he never lost the love for the sport as he got older. Jim was an avid sports fan, focusing his time on The Ohio State Buckeyes and his beloved Columbus Blue Jackets. He also enjoyed going to Young's Jersey Dairy for ice cream and putt putt.



Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. His memory will be cherished and sadly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his loving wife of 15 months Mary Ann (Quigley) Inglis, daughter Allie (Chip) Kuhn; son, Colin (Jessica Mineer) Inglis, grandchildren, Cody (Payton) Kuhn, Landyn



Inglis, Caleb Kuhn, Keegan Inglis and Carson Kuhn; siblings, Joy (Orlando) D'Andrea, John (Sharon) Inglis and Ruth Oseida, all of Canada; many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Our King Church, 1325 Co Rd 9, Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, 3155 E. Possum Road, Springfield, OH 45502.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Christ Our King Church, 1325 Co Rd 9, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.



Online Condolences may be expressed at



www.jenningsfarley.com