INGLES, Thomas A.



Thomas A. Ingles, age 53, passed away on July 15, 2022. Thomas is survived by his four sons Logan, Luke, Landon and Leyton; parents: Rick and Brenda Ingles; his brothers David (Kelly) Ingles and Michael (Diane) Ingles. His nephews and niece Sam, Jake, Lilly and Chris Ingles and numerous other family members and friends.



Thomas was a graduate of Northmont High School, Class of 1987 and a proud United States Coast Guard Veteran. He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend with a great sense of humor.



There will be a Celebration of Life on December 17, 2022, from 12:30 – 3:30 at The American Legion, 35 N. Main St., Miamisburg, Ohio. Please enter through the rear door.

