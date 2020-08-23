INGLEDUE, Beverle Circle Beverle Circle Ingledue, 84, went to be with her Lord Aug. 16, 2020, at the Pathways Care Center of the Ohio Masonic Home. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James W. Ingledue. Other survivors include their two sons, Kirk, of Mansfield, Ohio, and Kevin, of Fort Myers, FL.; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Academically accomplished and musically talented, Beverle shone in the 1953 Class of Springfield High School as a member of the National Honor Society, a cheerleader and homecoming queen. Aided by a scholarship from her church, she attended Cincinnati's Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing. Her career as a consummate care-giver began at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, and ended 30 years later at St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth, MN. Beverle was admired for walking the walk, keeping the faith and finishing the race like the good shepherd she was. True to the Ingledue tradition of closing every family conversation by saying "I love you," we say together now, "Beverle, we love you." A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with live streaming available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Friends may gather for one-hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are requested during your visit to the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Enon Cemetery on Monday, August 31. Memories and condolences may be made to Bev's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



