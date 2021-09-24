IMSANDE, David R.



79, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on August 6, 1942, to his parents, Albert and Eleanor (Goldrainer) Imsande. David received his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and then moved on to receive his masters degree from Xavier University. He began his career at Clark Schaefer Hackett



before starting his own accounting business. To his clients he was not just their accountant, he was a close friend. David was an avid sports fan. In his earlier years you could find him playing tennis at the Middletown Tennis Club or getting in a round of golf at Browns Run Country Club. He was also an armchair coach for any sporting event on TV. He looked



forward to watching his grandson play football for The



University of Toledo. David never met a stranger. He spoke to everyone who crossed his path while getting in his 10,000+ steps a day. He is survived by his son, Eric (Jennifer) Imsande; daughters, Leslie (Scott Jones) Imsande-Jones and Alex (Nick) Precek; grandchildren, Connor and Emersyn Jones; sister, Elaine Clapp along with two nephews and three nieces. Prayer Service will be Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Father John Civille



officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 701 E. Ross Ave., Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, at 11:00 am. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

