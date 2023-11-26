Iles, Larry Shelton
Larry Shelton Iles, age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Funeral service 10 am Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
