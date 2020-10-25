IGEL, Mary

IGEL (Mader), Mary Frances



78, of Dayton, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from COVID-19.



She was born on June 7, 1942, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, to proud parents Frances (Bakan) and Paul Mader. Mary Frances attended elementary school at Holy



Angels during which she had perfect attendance and lettered in kickball. She had a happy and loving childhood growing up on Acacia Drive in the Oakwood home her parents built.



Beginning high school at Julienne where she was a Fall Festival Queen, Mary Frances then transferred to St. Joseph Commercial to prepare for a career in business. Her education continued with earning a business degree from the University of Dayton in 1964. She completely adored being a career woman whose work was dedicated to helping others.



However, what brought her the greatest joy was volunteering in countless and generous ways in the Dayton and Huber Heights communities and, especially, within her dear St.



Peter's Parish. In 1993, Mary Frances graduated from the Athenaeum of Ohio with a Certificate in Lay Pastoral Ministry, which she selflessly used to help "the sick, dying, and elderly" for the rest of her life.



She believed in "blooming where you are planted," that the word "can't" was spelled "w-o-n-'-t," and the power of prayer. Her favorite movie was The Sound of Music, and it was in the lyric "...Love isn't love 'til you give it away..." that she



truly lived her life by. She also delighted in holidays, surprise parties, polka music, jokes and riddles, animals of all kinds with the only exception being snakes, the color Virgin Mary blue, and playing hymns and showtunes on the piano and



organ.



Mary Frances is survived by beloved family and treasured friends. Some of her final words included her love for each of her seven children, children-in-love, and grandchildren. And, as the enthusiastic Democrat she was, she also spoke of her excitement in voting for Biden - "What a good guy Joe is!" and "Go Joe!".



Because Mary Frances would want everyone to be safe, there will not be a public Mass of Christian Burial. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Calvary Cemetery. Please hold her in your hearts and prayers. To celebrate Mary Frances's life and her love of Dayton, here are seven (her favorite number) ways: have a mass said in her name, enjoy a Marion's pizza, watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, get German cookies from Evans Bakery or chocolates from Esther Price, do the "Chicken Dance," vote for Joe, or do a random act of kindness for a senior.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Peter Food Pantry in Huber Heights.



A very special and heartfelt thank you to Stonespring of Vandalia and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their endless care, love, and support.



Love forever and always,



Elizabeth, Christopher, Lucy, and Ruby



A very special and heartfelt thank you to Stonespring of Vandalia and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their endless care, love, and support.



