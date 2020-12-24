ICKES, Patricia



Patricia Louise Ickes, age 86 of Middletown, passed peacefully away on October 19, 2020, surrounded by her two loving daughters and granddaughters. Pat was born March 30, 1934, in Dearborn, Michigan. She moved to Ohio with her beloved husband Roy in 1966. Pat was a devoted mother who was a smiling support at all her daughters' sporting and horseshow events. For many years Pat was a teacher's aide at Wilson and Amanda Schools in Middletown. Together Roy and Pat were involved in their churches, family and eventually their life's passion, Shalom. Pat and Jack were instrumental in the formation, success and growth of the Shalom program which serves Middletown's homeless. Pat's altruistic, selfless, kind, loving and lighthearted personality lives on in her grandchildren and great granddaughter as well as the countless lives she touched along the way. Pat is survived by her |sister Barbara Hoot and sister-in-law Shirlee Ickes; 2 daughters Leanne (Albert) Malcolm and Lynne Ickes-Duffy; 4 grandchildren Katy (Scott), Abby, Lilly and Aaron (Anne); and great-granddaughter Florence. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Roy and her parents Roy and Elizabeth Sikorski. The family celebrated Pat's life privately. The family suggests memorial donations be made in Pat's name to Shalom, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45042 or Ohio's Hospice of



Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. The family would like to thank Hospice for their



excellent and compassionate care, Spring Hills Middletown



Assisted Senior Living and especially nurse Ruth Helton for her kind and loving care of our beloved mother. The WEBSTER



FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



