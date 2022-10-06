HYRNE, Leif Russell



Leif Russell Hyrne, loving father of his wonderful children Abigail and Luke Hyrne, beloved son of Larry and Debbie Hyrne, brother of Lena (Tim) Huster, Anna (Chris) Gallagher and Nathan (Jenna) Hyrne. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Leif stepped into glory on October 3, 2022, and took up residence in the Father's Kingdom at the age of 42. Leif worshipped at the Vineyard Community Church and was a friend of many. He was also a longtime member of the 4 Corners Church and dearly loved worshipping and serving there. Leif had a deep passion for frisbee golf and worked writing code as a controls engineer for robotic machinery and boiler controls. Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069, from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.

