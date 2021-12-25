HYRE, Alan Everett



Age 71, of Huber Heights, Ohio, died on Thursday, December 23, at Hospice of Dayton from a rare form of cancer. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 25, 1950, to Everett and Virginia (Sis) Hyre.



Survived by Gladys, wife of 44 years; sons Joshua (Stella) of Huber Heights, Caleb (Kayla)



of Singapore and northern



Virginia; seven grandchildren – Corbin, Colton, Heaven, Faith, Grace, Gabriel, and Michael.



Also survived by sisters -- Carolyn Hyre Nikolai (Paul, deceased) and Cynthia Hyre Feltz (John) and their families, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Alan graduated from Northridge High School (1968), and Otterbein College (1972). He retired from East Dayton



Christian School as a teacher and volunteer.



He was an Elder and member of First Christian Church of Huber Heights for 30 years. Alan led an honorable life and was devoted to his Christian faith and family and set God and Family first in everything in his life. He sponsored numerous children to Butler Springs Christian Camps.



Alan donated his body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program, thus continuing his generosity after death by aiding the medical community.



His family will hold a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. at First Christian Church of Huber Heights, 6114 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. Pastor Rob Sweeney, officiant. Visitation starts at



5:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Christian Church of Huber Heights. Please write "Brotherhood" on MEMO line.

