HYPES, Mable Ruth



Mable Ruth Hypes of Brookville, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Mary Belle (Meyers) Ross. Mable is survived by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Hypes; sons Dan Hypes and former wife Angie Hypes of Centerville and Keith Hypes of Dayton and special friend Jeff Martin; and grandchildren Caroline (Thomas) McComb, Nathanael Hypes, and Joshua Hypes.



Ruth graduated from Stivers high school, Class of 1951, and went on to work at Ohio Bell Telephone in their accounting department then eventually retired from Gem Savings and Loan in 1992. Ruth attended the Covenant at Sugar Grove Church, and enjoyed Bible study, serving as a church mentor, and her participation in her local Garden Club. Ruth and Jerry enjoyed square dancing and were members with the Grand Squares.



The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 2nd at the funeral home, with burial following at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church, 7875 Kessler-Frederick Rd, Tipp City, OH 45371. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family at



