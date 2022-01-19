HYPES, Lima



Lima passed away January 16, 2022, with her best friend at her side, her daughter. She was born March 18, at home in Wheelersburg, Ohio, daughter of Phoebe (Craft) and John B. Adams. She was the youngest daughter of nine children.



After graduating from high school, she moved to Dayton, where she met and married



Asbury Henry Hypes. They had one daughter, Marsha Lynn.



Lima retired from Sears and Roebuck Co. in downtown Dayton after rising to floor manager. She loved to travel, play cards and host family gatherings. Lima always put others first and always had a kind word to say to everyone. She spent her life caring for others, first for her daughter, then for her granddaughters and then for her beloved husband when he fell ill. After her husband died, Lima and her daughter moved to Cincinnati to spend more time with her great-grandsons. Later in life, when she moved to Fairfield Pavilion with her daughter, she enjoyed participating in all the activities, events and social gatherings. Staff and residents loved her and treated her like family. She had 92 years full of love and joy and



offered the same to anyone she met.



She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Hypes, of Fairfield, Ohio; granddaughters Angela (Kirk) Hubbard of Liberty Twp., Ohio, and Amy (Robert) Huschka of Bloomfield Hills,



Michigan; great-grandsons, Ethan and Grant Hubbard of



Liberty Twp., Ohio; and brother, Robert Adams, of Ewing, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Henry, in 2001, and her great-grandson, Martin Henry Huschka, four months ago.



Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon.



Interment will follow at Eversole Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Connection, 621 W.



University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307.

