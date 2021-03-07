HYMER, Shirley



Shirley J. Hymer, age 77, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born on October 13, 1943, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Dan and Helen (nee Barrett) Clark. She was a member of The Redeemer Church in Hamilton. She is survived by her loving husband of over 57 years, Robert Hymer; two sons,



Russell (Laura) Hymer and Rob (the late Marcey) Hymer; two sisters, Sue Wolf and Linda (Bill) Wages; two brothers, David Clark and Phillip (Jennifer) Clark; one sister-in-law, Mary Clark. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Clark and Charles Clark. Services will be private on March 9, 2021, at 2:00PM with burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. The service will be livestreamed at Shirley's obituary on



www.websterfuneralhomes.com