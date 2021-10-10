HUTTEN, Daniel Dale

HUTTEN, Jr., Daniel Dale "Bo"



Bo passed away at his Oxford home on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Datha Lucillle Hutten, and loving grandparents; beloved son of Daniel Hutten, Sr. and stepson of Arlene Havens-Hutten;



loving brother of Kimberly (Scott Allen) Conner; devoted uncle of Colin Daniel Conner, Laura Caroline Conner, Donovan Havens, Jacob Collins and Jared Havens; dear stepbrother of William Havens and Sharon (Sean) Collins; he will also be loved and missed by many



cousins, aunts and uncles.



Visitation Monday, October 11, 2021, 5 - 8 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike Oxford, Ohio 45056. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10 am at St. Mary Church, 111 E. High St. Oxford, Ohio 45056. In lieu of flowers, donations to Izaac Walton League - Talawanda Chapter, 5703 Brown Rd. Oxford, Ohio 45056 or St. Mary Church, 111 E. High St. Oxford, Ohio 45056.

