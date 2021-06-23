journal-news logo
X

HUTSLAR, Marjorie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HUTSLAR, Marjorie J.

81, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Sunday morning, June 20, 2021. She was born in Springfield on August 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Emerson and Dorothy (Spriggs) Via. She is survived by her children, Kim (Bob) Heitman and Kerry Hutslar (Sharon Tillberry); three grandchildren, Kelli Felix, Kyle Hutslar and Cory Hutslar; great-grandchildren, Mikella and Karaleigh Adams and Layla, Charity and Claire Hutslar; brother, Richard Via; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Danny L. Hutslar in 2017 and a brother, Donnie Via. Marjorie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top