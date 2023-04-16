Hutchison, Pearlie J. "PJ"



HUTCHISON, Pearlie J. "PJ", 89, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. PJ was born October 22, 1933 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Pearlie C. and Opal (Eagleston) Hutchison. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and went on to receive his Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Dayton. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after more than 30 years of dedicated service. PJ was an avid golfer, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include two children, Steven Hutchison and David (Cheryl) Hutchison; and four grandchildren, Jon, Chelsea, Rachel and Eric. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona in 2020; and two siblings, Roger and Doris. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Dayton.

