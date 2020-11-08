HUTCHISON, Melvin D.



Melvin D. Hutchison (Miamisburg, OH) passed away on Friday, October 30. He is survived by his wife Terry (Fuller), his two sons, David (Marie) of New Lebanon, OH, and Mark (Marcey) of Farmersville, OH; grandchildren Brittany, Michael, Jonathon, Quinn and Kellen; and great-grandchildren Parker, Elena, Brayden, Piper, Isaiah, Eden, and Josiah. Mel graduated from Centerville High School and retired from Delphi.



(He worked at NCR, GM, Delco, and Delphi.) Mel loved all of his children, grandchildren and brothers/sisters-in-law. He also loved his dog Tootsie! He had many friends who will surely miss his joy for life and laugh as he missed theirs. Mel loved to fish, going to the beach, and traveling with his wife and their friends. As a result of the current times there will be no public service, but please remember the great times that you



enjoyed with Mel as that is the best remembrance and his wishes.



