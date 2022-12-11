journal-news logo
X

HUTCHISON, Frank

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUTCHISON, Frank

85, of Northridge, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was born to Llewlyn and Mary (Cooley) Hutchison on Aug. 2, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. Frank was retired from Dayton Public Schools. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeraldine; son, Steve; brothers, Joe, Jesse Lee, James and Daryl Hutchison. Survived by his son, Chris Hutchison (Robin); daughters, Colette Brennan (Terry) and Teresa Hutchison (Travis Myers); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Ella Mattingly and Judy Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
ADAMS, Linda
3
BECK, Adam
4
BOYD, Marsha
5
CARTER, Martin
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top