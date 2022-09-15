HUTCHISON, Ethel N.



Age 94, of Dayton, passed away September 9, 2022. She was born January 27, 1928, in Hazard, KY, to the late John and Susan Noble. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by 8 siblings; and her 3 precious dogs: Susie, Annie and Fluffy. Ethel is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ethel retired from General Motors. She loved working in her yard, playing BINGO and dancing. She will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens alongside her husband on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm, visitation from 11:00-11:45 am in the cemetery chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. Contributions may be made in Ethel's memory to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

