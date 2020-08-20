HUTCHINSON, Dean Dean Hutchinson passed away August 15th, 2020, at home from natural causes at the age of 61. He is survived by his mother, Janis Hutchinson; siblings, Teresa, Linda (Rick Brusher), and Wendy (Kelly Hardy) Hutchinson; nieces, Lexi (Chris) Percifield and their sons; Jennifer (Thomas) Adu and their son; and nephew, Taylor (Michaela) Hardy. He is preceded in death by his father. Dean was born May 23rd, 1959, in Dayton, OH, to Kenneth and Janis Hutchinson. He graduated from Fairmont East High School in Kettering in 1977. He attended Sinclair Community College and studied electronics. Dean moved to Dallas, TX, in 1981. He worked in the semiconductor industry for companies such as Kodak, Accretech, and Intel. He was most recently employed by Yaskawa in Miamisburg, OH. Dean lived most of his life in Dallas and Kettering. He was an avid Bengals fan, but became a Cowboys fan in Texas. It was great fun to watch football with Dean, due to his knowledge of the game. He was always high in the standings in any football pool. Dean had a keen interest in military aircraft and technology. Had there been a trivia game on that topic, he would have won hands down. He enjoyed time spent with his friends, bowling, shooting pool and having a beer. Dean cherished his friends; they were like family to him. He was always willing to help out a friend in need, just as he did for his family. He took care of his parents, his sisters, and their dogs. Family will receive guests Saturday August 22nd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio. A brief presentation will commence there at noon to celebrate Dean's life and all are welcome to share. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Dean or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

