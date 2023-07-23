Hutchins, Donna

Hutchins (Davisson), Donna L.



Donna L. (Davisson) Hutchins, age 75, of South Vienna, OH passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023 at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born on August 5, 1947 in Urbana, OH to the late Kenneth E. and VonCella (Griffin) Davisson.



She is survived by her husband of 20 years: Robert L. Hutchins; son and daughter-in-law: Darren and Jeanne Van Winkle of Columbus; stepchildren: Robert Hutchins of Cable and Angie Hutchins of Catawba; grandchildren: Anna Van Winkle, Brandon Setty, and Ty Hutchins; great grandchildren: Emmarie and Wesley Setty; sisters and brother-in-law: Ann and Bob Baird of Troy and Carol E. Davisson of Catonsville, MD; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Margaret; brother: Raymond and stepmother: Betty Fell Davisson.



Donna was a 1965 graduate of Northeastern High School. She was formerly employed with Equifax in Columbus and a longtime member of the Insurance Women Association of Columbus. She was also a member of the Caroline Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved golf and the Tuesday morning ladies league at Windy Knoll. She also enjoyed traveling and visiting the casinos. Most importantly, Donna loved her family deeply.



The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00PM on July 28, 2023 at the Skillman, McDonald and Vernon Funeral Home, 257 West Main Street, Mechanicsburg, OH. The evening will conclude with Eastern Star services and a time of personal sharing beginning at 7:00PM.



The family encourages those in attendance to wear red in honor of Donna's favorite color. The family wishes to extend deep appreciation to the doctors and nurses on the 19th floor of The James Cancer Hospital for their care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of Central and Southeast Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



