HUTCHENS, Cora

Born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on December 7, 2020. She met her loving and devoted husband, Robert, in Middletown, which began their journey together that would span 64 years. She found so much happiness in growing her garden and planting her flowers. She particularly loved watching the many varieties of birds that visited her yard, especially hummingbirds. She could always be heard singing along with old time gospel hymns, bluegrass, and country music, as it reminded her so much of her childhood years growing up in the hills of Kentucky. Selfless in her devotion to her family and friends, she never hesitated to lend a helping hand or a smile to anyone in need. It wasn't unusual for her to offer up some of her good old country cooking which she was so well known for. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be so dearly missed and never forgotten, as she will live on in the hearts of all of those whose lives she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings, Bill, Bonnie and Edith. She is survived by her beloved and cherished husband of 64 years, Robert; and their four children, Carol, Katrina, Yvonne (Gary), and Karla (Neil); as well as grandchildren, Mike, Bradley, and Brittany. Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00-noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00-noon with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Birchwood Care Center, 4070 Hamilton-Mason Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Please indicate "in memory of Cora Hutchens" on the memo line of the check and funds will benefit the Birchwood residents. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



