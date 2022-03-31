journal-news logo
HUSSONG, Michael

HUSSONG, Michael "Mike"

Nov. 13, 1950 - March 28, 2022

Age 71, of Madison, Indiana, died on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Madison, Indiana. Funeral service will be held on

Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. and visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive, Madison, Indiana 47250. For the full obituary, please go to our website at


www.morgan-nay,com


Funeral Home Information

Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre

325 Demaree Drive

Madison, IN

47250

