HUSSONG, Michael "Mike"
Nov. 13, 1950 - March 28, 2022
Age 71, of Madison, Indiana, died on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Madison, Indiana. Funeral service will be held on
Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. and visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive, Madison, Indiana 47250. For the full obituary, please go to our website at
www.morgan-nay,com
Funeral Home Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
https://www.morgan-nay.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral