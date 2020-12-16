HURT, Dorothy R. "Dot"



Dorothy R. "Dot" Hurt, 94, of Carlisle, OH, passed away



Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Carlisle Manor.



She was born May 8, 1926, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of the late Leonard and Ethel (King) Campbell.



Dot married Osa Hurt on May 18, 1944, and lived in the



Middletown area most of her life. She was a jack of all trades, working as a hairdresser, real estate agent, sales clerk, purchasing agent and factory worker. Dot formerly attended the Miamisburg First Church of God.



Gardening was one of her favorite hobbies and she loved tending to her roses. Dot also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was known for being independent and having a feisty personality, and she never hesitated to speak her mind. Above all, she was devoted to her family, and they all knew how much she loved them.



Dot is survived by her daughters, Carol (Gary) House and Donna (Bryan) Dunkman; grandchildren, Rhonda, David,



Sherry, Kayla and Krista; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ava, Evan and Allie; brothers, Rodney and Dennis Campbell; sisters, Evelyn Clark and Bea Riffe; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Osa Hurt; brothers, Buford "Boots," Paul and Brad Campbell; and sisters, Marge Whitaker, Jan Wentzel and Patty Meredith.



The family will receive friends from 9 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Luke Price officiating.



Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, OH.



The family gives a special thank you to the Carlisle Manor staff and the Hospice nurse, Tammy, for the excellent care that was given to Dot.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown.



