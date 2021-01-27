HURST, Patricia
73, of Columbus, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Summit Trace in Columbus.
Patricia was born November 3, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Margaret (Brown) Hurst. She retired from Discover Card as a Security Analyst
after several years. Survivors
include one son, Jamie Hurst; four grandchildren, Sierra, Téa, Keelan and Devyn; and one
sister, Mary Binegar. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hurst. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Funeral Home Information
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral