HURST, Matthew Eric



Age 42 of Kettering passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his residence. Matthew was born April 14, 1980, in Kettering to Arvel and Karen Erickson Hurst. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Jeannette and Arvel Hurst, Sr. and L. Leroy (Sonny) Erickson. He is survived by his mother Karen Lee Erickson and his father Arvel David, Jr. (Patty) Hurst and Natasha (David) Pirman. He leaves behind his brother Arvel David, III (Donna) and nephew Austin and niece Ashlin Hurst, grandmother Gloria Jeannine Erickson, uncles Jeff (Dora) Erickson, Dan Hurst and Don (Marie) Hurst, as well as cousins Jordan Erickson, Kevin Erickson, Don Hurst, Jr., Heather Borders and Hollie Grilliot and his aunt Beverly Oltmann, good friend Kelly Berry and his dog Buddy. Matt went to West Carrollton High School and Rets Tech Center. He was a faithful believer of Jesus Christ and attended Grace Baptist Church in Kettering. Words cannot express how much his family will miss him. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel. Celebration of Matt's Life at 11:30 a.m. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com