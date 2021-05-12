HURST, Joseph L.



Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born in Covington, KY, on December 13, 1931. He grew up in Jackson, KY, and graduated from Breathitt High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents, Ed and Myrtle Hurst; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Leona Hurst; sister and brother-in-law, Alma and "Moon" Northcutt. Joe is survived by his daughter, Debra Hurst; son, Michael Hurst; grandson Jacob Hurst; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Lucas and Annie Hurst, as well as many other family and friends. Joe wanted to acknowledge his neighbors Ralph and Lisa Holman for always being there for him. Joe will be



cremated, and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Dayton Memorial Park, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414. To share a memory of Joe or leave his family a special message, please visit



