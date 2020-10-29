HURLEY, Ruth Louise



Age 97, of West Milton, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was born January 25, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Arley Jessie & Emma (Cissner) Henizer. Ruth worked at Leland Electric and retired from Milton-Union



Middle School after 27 years as a cafeteria cook. She was a member of the Eastern Star Sharon Chapter #132 OEA and a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne S. Hurley; brothers Wesley Henizer and William Henizer; sons-in-law Wayne Harris and Harold Moran; great granddaughter



Amanda "Chris" Oaks. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Judy Moran of West Milton, Roger &



Penny Hurley of West Milton, Brenda Harris of Tipp City, Linda Hurley of Troy; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 PM



Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial



contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.



Online memories may be left for the family at



www.hale-sarver.com