HURLEY, Rick

HURLEY (Alvarez), Rick



Age 63, of Dayton, passed away on December 10, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. Rick was born July 28, 1957, and raised in Trotwood, Ohio. He attended Trotwood-Madison schools and graduated from Northview High School. He played in Trotwood youth baseball and basketball leagues, and he played basketball for Northview high school as well. Rick loved all local sports teams, including UD Flyers basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He had a passion for painting, drawing and artwork. He also loved the circus and clowns. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Jose and Clora Jane Alvarez, his aunt, Marie Fox, and 3 uncles, James Edward Goodwin, Ronald Goodwin and Robert Goodwin, Rick is survived by his sister, Michele and her husband, Gary Sedler of York, Maine; two nieces, Alli and Nicole Sedler; aunt, Lois Hagopian of Centerville, and uncle, Michael Goodwin of Oklahoma along with his many cousins. Memorial Services to celebrate Rick's life will held at date in the summer of 2021. Donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Dayton, https://specialolympicsdayton.org/ In Rick's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

