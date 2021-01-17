HURLEY, Nila Ruth



94, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was born October 17, 1926, in Gobey, Tennessee, the daughter of Louis Silas and Nila Dagley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David A. Hurley, Jr; brothers, Arthur, Arkell, L.S., Eldridge; sister, Shirley Sampson; her son, Robert; friend, Janet Tatman Pinkney; and best friend Edith Bunn. She was a member of Dayton Baptist Temple/Cornerstone Baptist Temple and her love of Christ was evident in her sweet spirit and smile. She read the Bible through over 20 times. She worked for years in the church nursery and first grade Sunday School departments. In the past years she was active in the PTA serving a term as president, and leader of Girl Scout Troop 1258. She loved animals, gardening, reading, and was an avid quilter, patiently designing and creating by hand many quilts which she enjoyed



giving to her family members. She leaves to cherish her



memory children Theresa Dunn, of West Palm Beach, FL, Nila Lynn Herrin of Dayton, and Alice McPherson, of Beavercreek; grandchildren, Kelli Zachariah (Roy), David Herrin, Geoffrey Dunn, Jessica Pitzer (Seth), Rachel Herrin (Mike Collins),



Jordan Kovacs (Matt) and Nicole McPherson (Parker Baldwin); great-grandchildren, Holly Herrin, Anna, Corporal Jeremiah USMC, Lillian, Samantha, Olivia Ruth, and Max Pitzer, Tristan, Viktor, and Persephone Collins, Alex Kovacs, and Anna Zachariah; niece Susan Sampson Pierce; nephews Rusty



Sampson, Gary and Glenn Pierce; and her feline buddies



Olivia, Kono. Services will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, 11:00AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH with visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Dr. Randall Townsend officiating, Interment Dayton VA Cemetery Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM. She will always have a special place in our hearts, loved very much and missed



greatly by her family and friends.

