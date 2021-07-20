journal-news logo
HUNTER, William

HUNTER, William "WT"

Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Public visitation will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

