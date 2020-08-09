HUNTER, Ruth E. 93, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Fairfield, Ohio, died Wednesday, at the Village of Westerville after complications from a fall and a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was a sweet lady who was liked by everyone who knew her. She was born June 21, 1927, the fifth and last child of Raymond and Elizabeth Heinrich in a house at 603 Hanover Street in Hamilton. She attended St. Stephen's Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High and Hamilton High School, graduating in 1945. She worked as a clerk at J.C. Penney's in downtown Hamilton for two years while in high school, and worked for H.L. Green's five and dime store in 1945-46 before going to work at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. She married Eugene H. Hunter at St. Stephen's Church in Hamilton on Feb. 7. 1948. Their marriage lasted 51 years until his death in 1999. Ruth and Gene were inseparable and she especially enjoyed their annual fishing trips to Barbeau, Mich. The couple operated Central Dry Cleaners in Lindenwald for 10 years beginning in 1950. Ruth returned to work at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in 1964, and retired from the bureau as a claims examiner in 1987. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and three brothers, Ray, Donald and Eldon Heinrich. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Kuhl of Hamilton, Ohio; her son, Robert and his wife Margie, of Westerville; granddaughter, Amy Hunter and her husband Jim DeRosa of Upper Arlington, Ohio; grandsons, Bryan Hunter of Fairfield, and Rob Hunter of Westerville; great-grandchildren, Mathias Hunter and Sky Hunter and step-great grandchildren, Jimmy DeRosa and Stephanie Bality. Arrangements are by Zettler Funeral Home in Hamilton. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Hamilton, but online condolences can be left at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to nurses who took care of her at the Village of Westerville, especially Joanna Hensley of Heartland Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (https://www.heartlandhospice.com/Columbus).



