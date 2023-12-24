Hunter, Julia M. "Jo"
Julia M. Hunter "Jo", age 92, departed this life Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Jo was born in Homer, LA. A Dayton resident for 86 years. She retired from GM after 21 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, daughter, LaYondra Ivory. Jo leaves to cherish her memory 5 children, 1 sister, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral