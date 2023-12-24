Hunter, Julia M. "Jo"



Julia M. Hunter "Jo", age 92, departed this life Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Jo was born in Homer, LA. A Dayton resident for 86 years. She retired from GM after 21 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, daughter, LaYondra Ivory. Jo leaves to cherish her memory 5 children, 1 sister, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



