HUNTER, Jerry L.



Jerry L. Hunter, a native New Orleanian, departed this life on Sunday, April 18, 2021.



Jerry was the 5th of 11 children born to the late Junior and Mildred D. Hunter. Jerry was baptized at an early age by his father, Reverend Junior Hunter, Founding Pastor of his home church, Second Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans, LA. As a youth, Jerry was an active member of the choir, a Sunday School teacher and a Bible Study teacher. Jerry was licensed and ordained to preach the gospel in the 1970s. Jerry received a bachelor's degree in Theology from the Union Baptist



Theological Seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jerry LOVED singing but first and foremost he LOVED to PREACH and TEACH the Word of God. His passion was to search the scripture in such a way that the words would come off the pages in an illuminating manner that we can apply it to our lives personally. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Fay Hunter, his parents, Junior and Mildred D. Hunter; 5 brothers, Bernard Toussaint (Sammie) of Avondale, LA,



Michael Hunter of Little Rock, AR, Melvin Hunter of Jackson, Mississippi, David Hunter of New Orleans, LA, George Hunter of West Palm Beach, Florida; 2 sisters. Ella Hunter of Malvern, AR, and Clementine Hunter of New Orleans, LA. Jerry leaves to cherish his memories, 1 son, Charles Dexter Brandon, Sr., 1 daughter-in-law, Lauren Brandon and 3 grandchildren, of Las Vegas, Nevada; 2 sisters, Leotha Hunter Berry and Joyce



Hunter Means of Malvern, AR; 1 brother, Joseph J. Hunter, of Malvern, AR; 4 sisters-in-law, Sandra K. Reed of California, Florence Hunter of Little Rock, AR, Morrea Hunter of New



Orleans, LA, and Barbara Hunter of New Orleans, LA; a special nephew and great-nephew, Michael Peoples, and Zack



Peoples of Middletown, OH; 3 God-Children, Semora Hunter, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Juston and Joshua Hunter of Malvern, AR; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other



relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held



Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church, 116 Verity Pkwy., Middletown, OH 45044, Bishop Mark Monroe, Pastor Reverend Christopher Lyle, Officiant. Funeral Arrangements are being done by W. E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Ave., Dayton, OH 45404. (937) 443-2030.

