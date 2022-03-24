journal-news logo
Devoted husband, dad, and papaw, Glenn H. Hunt, age 90, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

He was born on October 20th, 1931, to Mary Wright (Abbott) and Albert Hunt. Glenn honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was later employed as a Senior Systems Analyst for NCR, where he worked for over 40 years before retirement.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Monday, March 28th, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Life Celebration

services will be held at 2:00 pm, with burial and military

honors to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Day City Hospice, (8039 Washington Village Dr. Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458). For more information, or to view Glenn's full obituary, write a condolence, and send flowers, please visit his Book of Memories page at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

