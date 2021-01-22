HUNT, Anthony L.



Age 51 of Dayton, departed this life Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was a Master Carpenter and loved fishing. Preceded in death by his mother, Edith M. Hunt, brother, Lloyd Wright and sister Angela Jones. Survived by father, Velton Hunt;



devoted companion Sonya Taylor; son Tyler; brother Gerone Hunt; sister Viveca (James) Lee; nephew Kenny Hunt. Walk through visitation Monday, January 25, 2021, 11:00 – 11:45 AM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, followed by graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Goodwill.



