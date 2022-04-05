HUNKELER, Leo

HUNKELER, Jr., Leo J.
Age 87, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Family will receive guests 6-8PM on Thursday, April 7 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM on
Friday, April 8 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. Leo will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please www.routsong.com.
