Humphreys, Glinda

Humphreys (Blevins), Glinda Joyce



Glinda J Humphreys, 75, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024. She was preceded in death by parents Virgil and Malissia (Burke) Blevins; brother August Blevins; husband Larry Humphreys; daughter Nikki Humphreys; and great-granddaughter Addison Arnold. She is survived by children Robert, Trisha, and Kimberly Beverly and Cassi, Larry and Isis Humphreys, brother Virgil Blevins, sister-in-law Dorothy Blevins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Services for Glinda will occur Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Baldwin-Fairchild at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Orlando, Florida.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com