HUMPHREY, Judy Ann



Age 73, of Riverside, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Curtin and Rose (Sipos) Eldred. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Orians; and sister,



Sandy Flanary. Judy is survived by her children, Clarence



Edward Humphrey and Elisha Ann White; grandchildren,



Bryant, Brittany, Tori, Brett and Trey; siblings, Gary (Bridget) Eldred and Greg Eldred; and many other loving nieces,



nephews, family and friends. Judy retired from General



Motors after many years of working on the Assembly Line. She was a member of United Auto Workers for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, reading and spending time at Eastwood Lake. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association, 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH, 45409. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Judy or leave a condolence for her family.

