X

Humphrey, Judy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 5 hours ago

HUMPHREY, Judy Ann

Age 73, of Riverside, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Curtin and Rose (Sipos) Eldred. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Orians; and sister,

Sandy Flanary. Judy is survived by her children, Clarence

Edward Humphrey and Elisha Ann White; grandchildren,

Bryant, Brittany, Tori, Brett and Trey; siblings, Gary (Bridget) Eldred and Greg Eldred; and many other loving nieces,

nephews, family and friends. Judy retired from General

Motors after many years of working on the Assembly Line. She was a member of United Auto Workers for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, reading and spending time at Eastwood Lake. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association, 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH, 45409. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Judy or leave a condolence for her family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.