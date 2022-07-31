HUMPHREY, Ellen

HUMPHREY (Smith),



Ellen Sue Warfel



98, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. She was born on November 7, 1923, in Springfield to Joseph L. and Jessie Helen (Rider) Smith. Sue graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1942. She served as a WAVE in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Sue was employed by Bert and Bill Sayre at Sayre's Appliance for 20 years. She also worked at and retired from American Insurance Co. Sue has made many friends throughout her life and lived independently at Villa Park for the past 20 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her very caring son, Dale Lee Warfel; special daughter-in-law, Sheila Jean Warfel; special granddaughters, Tess Ann and Kristen Lynn Warfel; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Haddix and Dax. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wayne Lee Warfel and Roger O. Humphrey. At Sue's request, her body was donated to The Ohio State University Medical School. No services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



