HUMMEL, Paul Walter



81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 4, 2022.



Paul was predeceased by his parents Joe and Myrtle, his sister Joann and his brother Butch (Jack). Paul is survived by his longtime companion Patricia Hinders, his daughters Diane Kimura, Andrea Ponichtera and Joann Hummel, and his grandchildren Claire, Sarah, Jason, Emily, Jeffrey, Ashley and Kyle.



A retired barber, Paul owned 3 shops in Dayton and in Belbrook. He had many other interests, including martial arts and working on his cars, his house and his yard. He freely shared his joy, his humor and his kindness with everyone he met. Paul will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.