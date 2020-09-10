HUMERICK, Philip M. Age 21, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Philip was born on October 30, 1998, to Michael and Gina (Groves) Humerick, in Kettering, OH. Philip will be remembered for being a hard worker, a jokester, and a kind-hearted person, who always put others before himself. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Philip was a member of the Church of Christ and has a beautiful hope of Heaven. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9-11am, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, 45429, with a service to follow at 11am. A livestream of the service will be available to watch on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Burial in Cavalry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, in memory of his grandmother, Deborah Roark. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com

