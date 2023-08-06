Human, Henry



HUMAN, Henry age 95 of Dayton, died December 22, 2022, in Zephyrhills, FL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura A (McCartt) Human in 1994; father, Starling Rousau Human 1963; sisters and husbands, Zama and Kenneth Koerner; Ella Jane and Gene Jones; brothers and wives, Riley S. Human; Tommie and Naomi Human; Brother-in-law, Eugene Schultz; survived by sister, Juanita Schultz; brother and wife, John and Barbara Human; 23 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. Henry was a Member of the Shamrock and Aces club.



Interred at Dayton National Cemetery.



