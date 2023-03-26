Hull, Timothy J



Timothy J. Hull, age 71, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert D. and Jeanne C. Hull; his step-mother Joyce (Pigman) Hull; and his step-sister Juliene (Brian) Bowen. Tim is survived by his wife, Donna (Smith) Hull; his sons Chris (Marnye) and John (Mandy); his grandchildren Marissa, Emma, Ainsley, Gunny, and Ahrielle; and his brothers Doug (Christine) and Rob (Lorinda). A memorial gathering will be held, Saturday, April 15th 11:00 am -2:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, Family-Life Celebration Center, 1357 E. Second St., Franklin OH. Services will be at noon. For more information go to: www.dignitymemorial.com

