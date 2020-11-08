HULL, Janice M.



Janice Marilyn Oren Fox Hull passed from this world at Hospice of Dayton, October 28, 2020. She loved her family and she loved her church family. Throughout her life, Janice modeled the importance of serving God by serving others. The daughter of a COB minister and teacher, Rev. Ira and Ruth (Engle) Oren. Janice wasn't one to preach, but she lived out her faith each day. Janice enjoyed quilting, camping and traveling. She had an especially close bond with her siblings Jim, Virginia, and Mary. Janice and her first husband,



Richard Fox Sr., enjoyed a 52 year marriage and together they raised five children and founded D&J Plastering, Inc. In the midst of grief following the death of Richard Fox, Janice found additional years of happiness with her second husband, Richard Hull. That Dick Hull died just 18 days before Janice, adds sorrow for her family.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dick Jr. (Jeri Lynn) Fox, Mark (Sammie) Fox, Jeff (Jo Lynn) Fox, Thomas Fox, Sonya (Tim) Dunn, step-daughter Judy Hull, sister, Mary Anna (Tom) Mendenhall, sisters-in-law, Betty Oren and Linda Wilson, grandchildren, Amy (Odie) Anyanwu, Anna Fox, Melanie Fox, Adam (Jodie) Fox, Joshua Fox, Jenny (Will) Haas, Katie (Andy) Bowman, Emily (Nathan) McNiel, Caralee (Zach) Pridemore, Abbie (Trevor) Kermicle, Justin (Tabitha) Fugate, Teresa



(Michael) Bushaw and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also



survived by a host of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews



and friends.



Janice donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Her family wishes to thank Cypress Pointe and Hospice of Dayton for their care of Janice. A



memorial service is planned for spring. In lieu of flowers,



contributions in Janice's memory can be made to Happy



Corner Church of the Brethren, 7037 Union Road, Clayton,



OH 45315.

