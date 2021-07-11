HULL, Harvey



Age 88, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, with Marcia, his loving wife of 68 years, by his side. He was



preceded in death by parents Edith and Virgil Hull and



brother and sister-in-law



Vernon and Lois Hull. In addition to Marcia, he is survived by his brother Myron Hull (Jeanne); daughters Debra McCarty Garvin (Bill), Sondra Lamb (Dave) and Julie Stoller (Jeff) and son David Hull; seven grandchildren, Dr. Scott McCarty (Gabi), Dr. John McCarty (Brandy), Dr. Kathryn McCarty (Jamie), Brittany Travitz (Tyler), Chelsea Rinehart (Aidan), Rachael Stoller (Lloyd) and Meredith Zicht (Tyler); five great-grandchildren, Taylor and Bryce Travitz, Conor McCarty, Zoe Rinehart and Benicio McCarty; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Harvey attended Wilbur Wright High School and The Ohio State University School of Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He taught small-arm weapons at the Ordnance School at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, He worked at The Standard Register Co. for 42 years as a senior project engineer and various other engineering positions. He fostered U.S. patents in his name for Standard Register.



Harvey served 12 years on the Planning Commission for the City of Kettering, mostly in the 1980s. During his tenure,



Kettering parks, Fraze Pavilion and surrounding residential buildings were planned and developed. He was also proud to be a second cousin to Cordell Hull, a key figure during World War II and a Nobel Peace Prize winner while serving as



Secretary of State under President Franklin Roosevelt. Harvey and Marcia were high school sweethearts. They enjoyed playing tennis and golf together throughout their marriage and into their 80s. In retirement, he and Marcia spent many



winters in Florida with dear friends. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S., the Maritime Provinces, Europe,



Bermuda, Bahamas and their favorite, Hawaii. His love of



travel, nature, hiking, fishing, sports and family kept him



active. He also served as a starter at NCR Golf Course. A



celebration of Harvey's life will be held at the Edinburgh



Village Clubhouse on Rt. 48 on July 24 from 3-6 p.m. Anyone attending who has not been vaccinated is asked to wear a mask to protect our little ones. If desired, contributions may be made in Harvey's memory to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association, or just take a walk in the woods or a park because Harvey was a naturalist whose



passion for wildlife and the outdoors was at the core of who he was. Many thanks to the loving care provided at Oak Creek Terrace during his last few months of life. Condolences may be extended at Routsong.com. Private burial will be at Medway Cemetery.

