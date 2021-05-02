HUIEL, Rosetta



Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Memorial



service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

