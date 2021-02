HUIEL, Lillian Ann



Of Dayton, born January 14, 1943, in Marietta, GA, left this life Friday, February 5, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday, February 22, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private service at 11 am. Interment West Memory



Gardens.